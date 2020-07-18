0
Saturday 18 July 2020 - 09:43

Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats

Story Code : 875172
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
Ali Soufan, an unapologetic critic of Saudi Arabia and its failure to stop the attacks, has been bombarded with social media messages and video clips.

The former agent and author passed on the messages to the FBI, who have opened an investigation, according to The New Yorker.

One example of the threats included a message that read: “Make yourself dead, beginning of the end.”

Soufan said he had hired a private investigator who sourced the messages back to Saudi Arabia.

On his Twitter account, the former FBI agent responded to the New Yorker article, writing: “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants.”

The Arab-American, who was one of the most senior intelligence officials during the fight against Al Qaeda, has long been critical of Saudi Arabia due to the fact so many of the September 11th attackers came from the country, with 15 out of the 19 hijackers were from the desert kingdom.

In recent years Soufan has been critical of Saudi Arabia’s destabilizing role in the Middle East, including its targeting of dissidents, including the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered by a Saudi government-authorized hit squad in Istanbul in 2018.

Western and Turkish intelligence officials believe that the murder was authorized by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Soufan is not the only figure to be targeted by Saudi Arabian social media swarms in recent years. Victims of these cyber armies are often targeted with slurs, death threats, and false allegations.

Targets have included the Nobel Peace Prize Winner Tawakkol Karman, who has spoken out against Saudi atrocities in Yemen, and Omar Abdulaziz, a dissident who fled to Canada.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
18 July 2020
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
18 July 2020
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
18 July 2020
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
17 July 2020
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
17 July 2020
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
17 July 2020
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
17 July 2020
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
16 July 2020
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
16 July 2020
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
16 July 2020
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
16 July 2020
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
16 July 2020