Saturday 18 July 2020 - 09:46

Chemical Plant Goes Up in Flames near Atlanta Airport

The blaze took place at the Alchemix, a Nitro Quimica Co., facility in the 2300 block of West Point Ave.

The company handles nitrocellulose, a highly flammable compound, which is used for the manufacturing of guncotton, explosives for rockets, other propellants, as well as solutions for major printing and paint manufacturers, CBS46 reported.

Crews from College Park Fire, Atlanta Airport Fire Department, East Point, South Fulton and Clayton County Fire Departments all joined in to battle the fire.

Injuries have not been reported, nor has a cause of fire; however the company is cooperating with the investigation.

Despite its close proximity to the airport, flight operations were not impacted by the smoke.
