Saturday 18 July 2020 - 10:20

China Urges US to Return to Its Commitments, Comply with JCPOA

Story Code : 875175
“Pompeo’s remarks are totally unreasonable and apparently an excuse to push the UN Security Council to extend arms embargo against Iran. This is another proof of the untrustworthy and unreliable US turning away from its commitments, after defying UNSCR2231 and international consensus and unilaterally withdrawing from the JCPOA,” Hua Chunying said on Friday.

It came after Pompeo said at a press availability that when the UN arms embargo on Iran expires on October 18, China will sell weapons systems to Iran and that they have been working on it.

“We hope the US will return to the right track of upholding the sanctity of the Security Council resolution and complying with the Iranian nuclear deal, instead of going further down the wrong path,” she added.

In recent months, Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of the UN arms embargo on Iran, which will expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
