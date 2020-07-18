0
Saturday 18 July 2020 - 11:25

France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources

Story Code : 875187
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
Multiple sources with knowledge of the case told AFP that a French investigating magistrate had been mandated to take on the probe, which will notably look at acts committed in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

An initial investigation had been opened in October 2019 against the prince, who is known as MBZ, after two complaints were filed when he traveled to Paris on an official visit in November 2018.

MBZ -- a close ally of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman -- has also built a tight alliance with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Six Yemenis had filed a complaint with a judge specializing in crimes against humanity in Paris.

Their complaint focuses on acts of torture committed in UAE-controlled detention centers on Yemeni territory.

It alleges that MBZ as commander in chief of UAE forces is likely to have provided the "means and orders for these violations to be carried out".

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE, have been conducting a bloody military aggression in Yemen, using arms supplied by their Western backers. The aim of the war has been to bring Yemen's former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and defeat the Houthi Ansarullah movement.
Related Stories
Ethiopian PM in 'critical' condition in Brussels, diplomatic sources say
Islam Times - Ethiopian Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who has held power in the populous African country for over two decades, is in critical condition ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
18 July 2020
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
18 July 2020
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
18 July 2020
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
17 July 2020
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
17 July 2020
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
17 July 2020
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
17 July 2020
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
16 July 2020
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
​​​​​​​Putin, Merkel Call US Sanctions Pressure against Iran ‘Pointless’
16 July 2020
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
Taiwan Holds Drills to Beat Back Invasion amid China Tensions
16 July 2020
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
Terrorist Attack on Coronavirus Aid Convoy Kills Two in Western Iran
16 July 2020
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
7 Security Personnel Dead After Reconnaissance Plane Crash in Turkey
16 July 2020