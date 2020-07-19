Sanders Officially Endorses Ilhan Omar’s Reelection Campaign

Islam Times - Vermont Senator and former Democratic US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Thursday officially announced his support for Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar re-election bid to the House of Representatives, local CBS affiliate WCCO reported.

"I am very happy to support my friend Ilhan Omar for her re-election to the United States Congress," Sanders said in a statement obtained by WCCO."Today in Congress there are a handful of real progressives - people who understand that their job is to defend working families, to work to secure health care for all, to ensure that no one in this country is not hungry," Sanders continued.“Ilhan Omar is one of those people. She fights for economic, racial, and environmental justice. During that time, she has been subjected to vile and racist attacks more than any other member of Congress, but she has responded with dignity."Elected in 2019 to represent Minnesota's fifth congressional district, Omar is one of the first two Muslim women ever elected to Congress, alongside fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.Controversy erupted when Omar and Tlaib were barred from entering the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories in August 2019 on grounds that they publicly backed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction [BDS] movement, which the Zionist regime’s law allows supporters of the campaign to be banned from visiting.