Sunday 19 July 2020 - 00:58

Venezuela Denounces 'Conspiracy' by Colombia, Brazil

Story Code : 875301
On Twitter, the Venezuelan diplomatic chief made reference to a meeting held by US President Donald Trump with Colombian and Brazilian generals, in which those officials acknowledged working under the tutelage of the White House.

"Seeing this scene makes one's blood boil, the blood that runs through the open veins of the peoples of our Latin America and the Caribbean. I don't even want to imagine the indignation that the people and the military of Colombia and Brazil will feel: Independence or nothing," Arreaza said, Prensa Latina reported.

He attached a video about the meeting, which was released by Venezuela's permanent representative to the United Nations, Samuel Moncada, showing how, when presented to Trump, the military stand firm while being greeted from their seat by the US president who calls them his employees.

Commenting on the film, Moncada said, "Trump and his henchmen see Colombian and Brazilian generals as employees who owe them obedience. This is the humiliating colonialism they want to impose on Venezuela. Our fight is for national dignity and independence. The soldiers of Venezuela are not Trump's employees."
