Hashd al-Sha’abi Mounts Anti-ISIL Operation in Eastern Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi PMU, better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi announced on Saturday that the forces have launched an anti-ISIL operation in Diyala province.

A spokesperson for Hashd al-Sha’abi said on Saturday that the forces have launched an operation against ISIL in 4 districts in Diyala province, Almaalomah reported.He noted that PMU 110th Brigade has begun an operation to pursue ISIL elements to ensure the security of Lake Hamrin and its surroundings.Hamrin Lake is a strategic region in Diyala province in terms of water resources.In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have continued their operations against the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq. Various areas of some Iraqi provinces have been the site of ISIL hide-outs, and Hashd al-Sha’abi forces have carried out dozens of operations in the provinces.