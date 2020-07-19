UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat

Islam Times - Yemeni Ambassador to Iran Ibrahim Mohammad Mohammad al-Deilami pointed to the failure of the UN special envoy for Yemen during these years.

He said that the UN envoy has recorded a major failure during his time in Yemen on all levels.Speaking to Almasirah, al-Deilami said that the Secretary-General of the United Nations called for a cease-fire in Yemen to confront COVID-19, while other countries responded to that by providing more military and political support to Saudi-led aggression. The siege got worst during the past few months preventing all needed supplies and basics from getting into the country.Abdulsalam, Head of the National Delegation, said in a tweet, about the UN's envoy, that "from his recent talk, it becomes clear that the UN envoy has moved away from his mission and has become fully involved with the forces of aggression against Yemen, fully adopting their views."He added that "the UN envoy is prolonging the absurd aggressive war and clouds the effects of the unjust siege, and this negative position makes him a part of the problem."