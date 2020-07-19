0
Sunday 19 July 2020 - 09:49

Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19

Story Code : 875358
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Iraq for a one-day visit, held two rounds of talks with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Sunday.

In the second round of the negotiations, they discussed various aspects of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq, including the political, economic and security cooperation.

The two senior diplomats also talked about the Iraqi Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Iran, the agreements signed during Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s most recent visit to Iraq, plans to strengthen and intensify cooperation on legal prosecution for the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, stronger economic and trade ties between the two countries –particularly holding of a virtual session of Joint Economic Commission,joint fight against terrorism, and plans to promote cooperation and share experiences in the battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Iranian foreign minister has visited Baghdad to make arrangements for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s upcoming trip to Tehran.

Zarif is going to visit Erbil in the afternoon at the invitation of President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani.
Related Stories
Iran’s MoD Mass Produces Test Kit Able to Detect COVID-19 in 3 Hours with 98% Accuracy
Islam Times - The Iranian Defense Ministry has unveiled a new generation of test kits that can detect the COVID-19 with high accuracy and in three ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Bribery Trial Kicks Off
19 July 2020
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
19 July 2020
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
19 July 2020
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
18 July 2020
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
18 July 2020
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
18 July 2020
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
18 July 2020
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
17 July 2020
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
17 July 2020
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
17 July 2020
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
17 July 2020
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
16 July 2020