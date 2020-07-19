0
Sunday 19 July 2020

President Assad, Wife Vote for People’s Assembly Elections for 3rd Legislative Term

President Assad, Wife Vote for People’s Assembly Elections for 3rd Legislative Term
Prime Minister Hussein Arnous cast his vote in the People’s Assembly elections at the polling station in the building of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem also cast his vote in the elections at the polling station in the building of the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

Earlier, the Higher Judicial Committee for Elections announced that Ballot boxes opened for electors in all polling stations to select their candidates for the 3rd legislative term of the People’s Assembly.
Source : SANA
