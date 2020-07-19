Russia Criticizes Europe's Inaction over Illegal US Sanctions

Islam Times - Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov criticized the the contradictory standards of European countries regarding illegal and destructive US sanctions.

In a Sunday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, "We observe growing understanding of destructive and unlawful nature of #US extraterritorial #sanctions undermining sovereignty of #EU and other states. However EU still believes that there can be “good” sanctions which it is ready to coordinate with partners including the US."Condemning US unilateral actions against Europe, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell in his Twitter account on Saturday wrote, "The growing use of sanctions, or the threat of sanctions, by the US against European companies and interests is a worrying trend. The EU opposes the use of sanctions by third countries on European companies carrying out legitimate business."