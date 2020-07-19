0
Sunday 19 July 2020 - 23:52

Trump Calls Biden ‘Not Competent’ to Lead the Country

“He’s shot, he’s mentally shot,” Trump said about Biden in a wide-ranging interview with “Fox News Sunday.”

He said that if Biden is elected on November 3, he would “destroy this country.”

Trump made several unfounded or highly speculative accusations against the former vice president, saying he would “triple your taxes” and “defund the police.”

He added, “Religion will be gone,” referring to Democratic officials banning large church services to stem the virus spread.

The interview, which was taped in advance, came as new polling results showed support for Biden surging as doubts about Trump’s handling of the pandemic grow amid a resurgence in many states.

Interviewer Chris Wallace told the president that a new Fox opinion poll showed Biden with a substantial lead over Trump not only on his ability to manage the pandemic and deal with racial unrest, but even — by a single point — on handling the economy, long a Trump strong point.

And a new Washington Post-ABC News poll has Biden leading Trump among registered voters nationwide by a resounding 15-point margin, 55-to-40 percent.

Trump dismissed such polling as “fake,” saying White House surveys show him winning both nationally and in key swing states.
