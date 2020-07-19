0
Sunday 19 July 2020 - 23:55

Turkish Police Detain 27 People over Links to Daesh

Story Code : 875433
Police said they had learned that the people had been ordered to carry out an attack in retaliation for social media posts that insulted Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The operation targeted addresses in 15 districts of Istanbul, police said, Reuters reported.

Daesh has conducted numerous attacks across Turkey, including on a nightclub in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2017 in which 39 people were killed, and a bombing in the city’s historic heart that killed 12 in 2016.
