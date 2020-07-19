0
Sunday 19 July 2020 - 23:58

Russian Ambassador Rejects Virus Vaccine Hacking Claims

Story Code : 875434
Russian Ambassador Rejects Virus Vaccine Hacking Claims
Andrei Kelin said in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday that there was “no sense” in the allegations made last week by the United States, Britain and Canada.

“I don’t believe in this story at all, there is no sense in it,” he said when asked about the allegations. “I learned about their (the hackers) existence from British media. In this world, to attribute any kind of computer hackers to any country, it is impossible.”

Intelligence agencies in the US, Britain and Canada on Thursday accused the hacking group APT29 — also known as Cozy Bear — of using malicious software to attack academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in COVID-19 vaccine development. It was unclear whether any useful information was stolen.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also claimed that “Russian actors” had tried to interfere in last year’s general election by “amplifying” stolen government papers online, AP reported.

Kelin said in the interview that his country had no interest in interfering in British domestic politics.

“I do not see any point in using this subject as a matter of interference,” he said. “We do not interfere at all. We do not see any point in interference because for us, whether it will be (the) Conservative Party or Labor's party at the head of this country, we will try to settle relations and to establish better relations than now.”

Raab said Sunday that Britain will work with its allies to call Russia out on its “reprehensible behavior” and make sure research organizations know “so that they can better defend against it.”

The allegations came days before the British parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee prepares to release a long-awaited report on “Russian interference in British politics”.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Bribery Trial Kicks Off
19 July 2020
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
19 July 2020
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
19 July 2020
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
18 July 2020
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
18 July 2020
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
18 July 2020
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
18 July 2020
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
17 July 2020
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
17 July 2020
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
17 July 2020
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
17 July 2020
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
16 July 2020