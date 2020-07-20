Judiciary Statement: Iraq Seriously Pursuing US Assassination of General Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

Islam Times - Iraq’s High Judiciary Council in a statement on Sunday elaborated on the latest measures adopted to pursue the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Deputy Commander of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“Investigations are underway based on Iraq’s criminal procedure code with attention to all aspects and the place of the incident,” the Council said.It added that a legal representative from the Iran’s embassy in Iraq has also been invited to listen to the Iranian side about the issue.“The foreign ministry and the secretariat of the ministers’ council have also been demanded to provide information about the assassination and investigations continue based on Iraq’s judicial laws,” the statement said.Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike on Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on January 3.The airstrike also martyred al-Muhandis. The two were martyred in an American airstrike that targeted their vehicle on the road to the airport.Five Iranian and five Iraqi military men were martyred by the missiles fired by the US drone at Baghdad International Airport.Iran announced in late June that it had issued arrest warrants for 36 officials of the US and other countries who have been involved in the assassination of the martyred General Soleimani."36 individuals who have been involved or ordered the assassination of Hajj Qassem, including the political and military officials of the US and other governments, have been identified and arrest warrants have been issued for them by the judiciary officials and red alerts have also been issued for them via the Interpol," Prosecutor-General of Tehran Ali Alqasi Mehr said.He said that the prosecuted individuals are accused of murder and terrorist action, adding that US President Donald Trump stands at the top of the list and will be prosecuted as soon as he stands down presidency after his term ends.