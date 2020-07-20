0
Monday 20 July 2020 - 00:58

Iran Sends 1 Ton of Medical Aid to Iraq

Story Code : 875436
Iranian envoy to Baghdad, Iraj Masjedi, made the remarks on Sunday and added, “Iran offered medical and healthcare aids to Iraq with the aim of combating the novel coronavirus disease.”

The medical consignment will be delivered to the Iraqi Health Ministry’s representative, Masjedi noted.

The two countries enjoy a good healthcare and treatment cooperation in the current situation, he underlined, adding, “We hope that cooperation between Iran and Iraq will continue in healthcare and medical treatment affairs.”

In relevant remarks last month, Masjedi and Iraqi Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Tamimi in a meeting in Baghdad stressed the need for widening mutual cooperation in the health sector.

During the meeting in the Iraqi capital on June 11, both officials agreed to reopen all Iraqi borders with Iran twice a week for commercial exchanges.

They also discussed the issue of granting entrance permission for the Iranian companies and agreed talks be held between the two sides on the issue of managing cooperation at high levels, specially the coronavirus situation.

The Iraqi minister said that the health situation in Iraq is now such that it has made it impossible for pilgrims to travel to the holy shrines.
