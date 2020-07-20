0
Monday 20 July 2020 - 01:04

Resistance Still a Strategic Option: Haniyeh

Story Code : 875438
Resistance Still a Strategic Option: Haniyeh
Haniyeh maintained that given the latest developments, the Palestinian cause is at its most dangerous stage and described Hamas's three priorities in dealing with this situation. 

“Our first priority is to try to solve internal problems. The second priority is how to deal with the Israeli Annexation Plan and the third one is to establish relations with Arab and Islamic countries,” he said.

“We believe that the strategy of establishing relations with everyone is successful and we must rely on a strong coalition in the region. That is what we mean when we talk about the need for coordination with Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Iran, and other countries,” he added.

“We succeeded with our united position against the Annexation Plan. however, we have a long and cruel war ahead of us because our war with the occupiers is on Palestinian soil. This is one of the consequences of the occupation. We will continue our actions until the liberation of our land, and we will release our captives and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and surely this is a long war,” he continued.
Related Stories
Deal of the Century Will Not Pass: Haniyeh
Islam Times - Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, confirmed on Sunday that the American "peace" plan known as the "Deal of the Century" would not pass.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Bribery Trial Kicks Off
19 July 2020
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
19 July 2020
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
19 July 2020
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System
18 July 2020
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
France to Probe Abu Dhabi Crown Prince over Torture in Yemen: Sources
18 July 2020
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
Saudi Arabia Is ‘Targeting’ Former FBI Agent with Death Threats
18 July 2020
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
Palestine to Sue American Tech Giants Google, Apple over Deletion from World Maps
18 July 2020
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
UN Envoy Calls for Probe into Yemeni Civilian Deaths
17 July 2020
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
IRGC Captures MKO Terrorists in South Iran
17 July 2020
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
Venezuela Slams ‘Sneaky’ Entry of US Destroyer as ‘Provocation’
17 July 2020
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
Cyberwar: “Israeli” Water Infrastructure Hit with New Cyberattack
17 July 2020
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
Hundreds of ‘Israeli’ Officials May Stand Trial at International Criminal Court
16 July 2020