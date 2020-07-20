Resistance Still a Strategic Option: Haniyeh

Islam Times - Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh said that resistance against the Zionist Regime is still a strategic option.

Haniyeh maintained that given the latest developments, the Palestinian cause is at its most dangerous stage and described Hamas's three priorities in dealing with this situation.“Our first priority is to try to solve internal problems. The second priority is how to deal with the Israeli Annexation Plan and the third one is to establish relations with Arab and Islamic countries,” he said.“We believe that the strategy of establishing relations with everyone is successful and we must rely on a strong coalition in the region. That is what we mean when we talk about the need for coordination with Qatar, Turkey, Jordan, Iran, and other countries,” he added.“We succeeded with our united position against the Annexation Plan. however, we have a long and cruel war ahead of us because our war with the occupiers is on Palestinian soil. This is one of the consequences of the occupation. We will continue our actions until the liberation of our land, and we will release our captives and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and surely this is a long war,” he continued.