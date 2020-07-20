0
Monday 20 July 2020 - 10:20

Iraqi PM Delays Riyadh Visit as Saudi King Admitted to Hospital

Story Code : 875522
It is rare for Saudi Arabia to report on the health of the ageing monarch, who has ruled the top oil exporter and the Arab world’s biggest economy since 2015.

The king was “admitted today to King Faisal specialist hospital in Riyadh for some medical tests due to cholecystitis,” inflammation of the gall bladder, the royal court said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

It did not disclose any further details.

Following the announcement of the king’s hospitalisation, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that al-Kadhimi’s visit, which was due to start on Monday, has been postponed.

“In recognition of the extremely important visit and a desire to make it a success, our wise leadership in coordination with our brothers in Iraq have decided to postpone the visit,” the Saudi FM wrote on his Twitter account.

King Salman took the throne after the death of his half-brother Abdullah, who was around 90 years old.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia denied media reports that the king was planning to abdicate in favor of his son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, who is widely seen as the de facto ruler.

Prince Mohammed’s meteoric rise to power has coincided with a sweeping crackdown on critics and dissenters, as well as royal family members.
