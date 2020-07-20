0
Monday 20 July 2020 - 11:26

Saudi Coalition Launches Attack on Yemeni Al Hudaydah Provin.

Story Code : 875535
Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Yemen once more and launched a series of attacks on the country, Al-Masirah reported.

The coalition has mounted a large-scale missile and artillery attack on Ad Durayhimi District in western Yemen.  

Saudi-led coalition emphasizes its alleged and false ceasefire in the country as it continues to attack Yemeni civilians.

So far, the international community has made no attempt to stop the war against Yemen; an issue that has drawn criticism from the Yemeni National Salvation Government.

Meanwhile, Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen, has taken a pro-Saudi stance and has not actually played a constructive role in ending the war in the country.
