Monday 20 July 2020 - 12:05

Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts

Story Code : 875550
The death sentence was carried out against Mahmoud Mousavi Majd at dawn on Monday, according to local reports.

In June, Iran’s judiciary announced that Mousavi Majd had worked as a spy for the CIA and Mossad and given them intelligence on the whereabouts and movements of Iranian top commander Lt. General Qassem Suleimani, who was martyred during a US strike in Iraq in early January.

The judiciary added that the case of the informant had nothing to do with the American assassination of General Suleimani as he had been arrested four months before the top general’s martyrdom.

Lt. General Suleimani, former deputy commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The White House and the Pentagon claimed responsibility for the assassination, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

 
