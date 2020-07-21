China’s Xi Voices Beijing’s Support of Palestinians’ Just Demands

Islam Times - China's President Xi Jinping spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Monday, reaffirming Beijing's 'full support' for the 'just demands' of the Palestinians, state Xinhua news agency reports.

Xi also said that "China and Palestine are good brothers, good friends and good partners" and vowed to keep supporting the PA's efforts to fight off the COVID-19 coronavirus.Abbas, for his part, hailed China's success in containing the virus, first found in China's city of Wuhan, from where it spread across the world, killing over 613,000 people.Calling China "the most reliable friend of the Palestinian people," Abbas also voiced his support for what he described as China's "legitimate position on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and other matters concerning China's core interests."