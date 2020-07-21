Beijing Promises to “Resolutely Respond” to UK Interference in Chinese Internal Affairs

Islam Times - A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Britain urged the UK to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which China considers its own internal affairs.

"Recently the UK has repeatedly made wrong remarks on the National Security Law for Hong Kong SAR [Special Administrative Region] to interfere in Hong Kong affairs, which are internal affairs of China. The Chinese side has lodged solemn representations to the UK side on many occasions to express our grave concern and strong opposition," the embassy spokesperson said."Now the UK side has gone even further down the wrong road in disregard of China’s solemn position and repeated representations. It once again contravened international law and the basic norms governing international relations and blatantly interfered in China’s internal affairs in an attempt to disrupt the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong SAR and undermine the city’s prosperity and stability. The Chinese side strongly condemns and firmly opposes this," the spokesperson added."China urges the UK side to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, in any form. The UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road," the spokesperson added.On Monday, the UK government announced that it would be suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong "immediately and indefinitely." In addition, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the new national security law established by China in Hong Kong a "serious violation" of the country's international obligations, BBC reported.The extradition treaty has allowed the UK and Hong Kong to extradite people suspected of committing crimes in each other's respective countries."We obviously have concerns about what's happening in Hong Kong," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also noted Monday in an interview with ITV News.The national security legislation, which is supported by Hong Kong leadership and was signed into law by Chinese President Xi Jinping on June 30, bars subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign collusion that could threaten national security. The US has condemned the law, claiming that it threatens Hong Kong’s autonomy.Hong Kong was a British colony from 1842 to 1997 and was returned to Chinese sovereignty on July 1, 1997.