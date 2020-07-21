Better Late Than Never? Trump Endorses Wearing a Mask against Covid-19 after Weeks of Criticism

Islam Times - After weeks of pundits criticizing US President Donald Trump for not promoting or wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus pandemic, he finally took to Twitter to endorse the act because “there is nobody more patriotic” than him.

“Many people say it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted on Monday along with a black and white photo of him wearing just such a mask. “There is nobody more patriotic than me, your favorite president.”He also took the opportunity to once again blame the worldwide pandemic on China.“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus,” Trump wrote.Although mask mandates have become more and more common across the US, many conservatives have pushed back against the trend, questioning the practicality of masks and raising concerns about individual rights.While Trump’s endorsement of wearing a mask has been something critics have sought for weeks now, his photo was still not enough to win over many, as he’s now being blasted for being too late with the endorsement and not creating a federal mask mandate.