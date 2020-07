Islam Times - Local Ukrainian police say a man armed with a firearm and possibly explosives has barricaded himself on a bus with around 20 people on board in the town of Lutsk in north western Ukraine.

A statement from local police says police are on the scene.Ukrainian media report police received an emergency call saying a man with a gun and explosives had taken over the bus and that several guns shots were heard earlier.Police are reportedly negotiating with the man by phone.