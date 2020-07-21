0
Tuesday 21 July 2020 - 12:50

Iraqi PM Meets Iranian Officials in Tehran Visit

The visit is aimed at boosting bilateral relations between Iraq and Iran, discussing latest political, security developments as well as economic cooperation between the two countries, Iranian media reported.

Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to meet senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, President Hasan Rouhani and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani.

The visit is the first international trip for al-Kadhimi after assuming office in April. It follows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday (July 19).

The Iraqi PM was scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday. However, his trip was delayed after King Salman, 84, was hospitalized.
