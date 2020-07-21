Settlers Sue ‘Israeli’ Military for Exposure to ’Very Strong’ Iron Dome Radiation

Islam Times - Farmers in the northern occupied Naqab were unknowingly exposed to very strong radiation for six years, while working near antennas for an ‘Israeli’ military’s Iron Dome missile battery in the fields of an occupied village, according to a lawsuit against the ‘Israeli’ war ministry recently filed by farmers working in the occupied lands of the village.

According to the lawsuit, in early 2012 the ‘Israeli’ military installed Iron Dome batteries on some 2.5 acres of the village’s fields, without regulations or offering compensation.In 2017, the settler farmers were told they could not approach the fields near the occupied area - a site at which they had worked freely until then - due to the very strong radiation that the system emits.The settlers are seeking compensation of $1,3 million for the damage caused to them by being prohibited from cultivating the occupied area in which the system was installed.The settlers say that after the Zionist military took over the area, the ‘Israeli’ war ministry promised compensation for damages, which the lawsuit says has yet to be paid eight years later.