0
Tuesday 21 July 2020 - 23:16

Germany, UK to Discuss European Trio Format on Iran

Story Code : 875820
Germany, UK to Discuss European Trio Format on Iran
"Wednesday's negotiations with Dominic Raab will focus on international matters on which we cooperate closely with the United Kingdom, such as the European trio format on Iran, relations with China, and how we should deal with Russia's influence in Europe", the Sputnik quoted Maas as saying before leaving for Greece, where he will travel ahead of the talks in the UK.

Germany-UK talks will be held while the European’s wrong policies regarding Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) may lead to the destruction of the historic pact.

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei has warned France, Germany, and the UK against extending the UN arms embargo on Iran, signaling that doing so could spell the end of the Iran nuclear deal.

"According to UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the import or export of weapons to the Islamic Republic is subject to obtaining prior permission for a period of 5 years. This restriction should automatically end in October," Rabiei said.

He called on the E3 to stop the policy of appeasing the US, which put the JCPOA and international peace "in danger".

Under the JCPOA, the UN must lift its arms embargo on Iran five years after the implementation of the nuclear deal. Despite its withdrawal from the JCPOA, the US is pushing for the extension of the arms embargo on Iran, which is scheduled to expire on October 18.

The US has also drafted a resolution calling for the extension of the arms embargo and has circulated it in the UNSC even as some permanent members of the council with veto power, like Russia and China, have strongly opposed extending the arms embargo. The council has yet to vote on the US resolution. 
Related Stories
Germany Won’t Sanction Zionist Entity over Annexation: Israeli Official
Islam Times - An Israeli diplomatic official said Germany will not respond harshly to the Zionist entity’s planned unilateral annexation of parts ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
20 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
20 July 2020
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
20 July 2020
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
19 July 2020
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Bribery Trial Kicks Off
19 July 2020
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
19 July 2020
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
19 July 2020