Tuesday 21 July 2020 - 23:43

576 Thousand Israeli Soldiers Apply for New Jobs due to Pandemic Crisis: Maariv

Story Code : 875827
In this context, the Zionist military command is mulling imposing a complete curfew on the army soldiers due the sharp rise in the number of infections among them, according to Maariv Newspaper.

On the other hand, the Israeli immigration minister Pnina Tamano-Shata rejected the complete lockdown across the occupation entity in the context of the fight against the coronavirus, citing an increase in the rate of poverty among the Zionists.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army, according to Maariv, is scheduled to hold military drills in Western Galilee Tuesday night.
