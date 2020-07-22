0
Wednesday 22 July 2020

Finance Minister: France Won’t Prevent Huawei Investments in the Country

"We are not prohibiting Huawei from investing in 5G", he declared on franceinfo, excluding any "discrimination against any operator whatsoever".

At the same time, he criticized Beijing for alleged violations of minorities' rights in the country.

The US blacklisted the firm in May 2019 over allegations that the company's hardware and software were used for spying on behalf of China's intelligence agencies, urging other countries to follow suit and warning that sanctions might be introduced against those who cooperate with the tech company. Both Beijing and Huawei rejected the claims, stating that the move was purely political.
