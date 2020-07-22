Iran-Russia Relations Growing Exponentially: Lavrov

Islam Times -Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Iran-Russia relations are growing exponentially.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday.“Relations between the two countries are growing exponentially,” Lavrov said.He went on to say that good agreements are being made between the Health Ministries of the two countries.Lavrov further noted that both sides are expanding their economic relations and expressed hope that the Iran-Russia Economic and Trade Cooperation Commission will be held in Russia next autumn.Zarif, for his part, maintained that it has been approximately 20 years since the two counties signed the long term agreement and it will be automatically extended for five years.