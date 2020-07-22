0
Wednesday 22 July 2020 - 04:07

Iraqi Army, PMU Mount New Anti-ISIL Operation in E Iraq

Story Code : 875842
Iraqi Army, PMU Mount New Anti-ISIL Operation in E Iraq
Reports suggest that Iraqi army forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the Al-Safra area in the north of Diyala province, according to al-Malumah. 

In this regard, "Ahmad al-Tamimi", one of the commanders of the Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces, announced that the forces of this group are also participating in the operation.

This is while ISIL elements have recently attacked one of Hashd al-Sha’abi bases in northern Diyala with a mortar shell.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi and Army have continued their operations against the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq. 
Related Stories
Iraqi Army Eliminates ISIL Elements in Northern Iraq
Islam Times - The Iraqi army has killed 12 ISIL elements in an operation in the north part of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
20 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
20 July 2020
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
20 July 2020
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
19 July 2020
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Bribery Trial Kicks Off
19 July 2020
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
UN Envoy Failed on ‘All Levels’ in Yemen: Diplomat
19 July 2020
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
Iran, Iraq Discuss Joint Action against Terrorism, COVID-19
19 July 2020