Iraqi Army, PMU Mount New Anti-ISIL Operation in E Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi Army and PMU, better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced on Tuesday that they have launched an anti-ISIL operation in Diyala province.

Reports suggest that Iraqi army forces have launched a new anti-terrorism operation in the Al-Safra area in the north of Diyala province, according to al-Malumah.In this regard, "Ahmad al-Tamimi", one of the commanders of the Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces, announced that the forces of this group are also participating in the operation.This is while ISIL elements have recently attacked one of Hashd al-Sha’abi bases in northern Diyala with a mortar shell.In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi and Army have continued their operations against the remaining elements of the ISIL terrorist organization in various parts of Iraq.