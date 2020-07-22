0
Wednesday 22 July 2020 - 12:22

China Condemns US Requirement to Close Consulate in Houston

Story Code : 875952
Beijing strongly condemns the US for asking China to close its Consulate General in Houston, Texas, urging it to recall its wrong decision or there will be countermeasures, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, CGTN reported.

The US abruptly asked China to close its Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours starting July 21. The decision is a political provocation made by the US, which has seriously violated international law, basic norms of international relations as well as relevant provisions of the China-US Consular Treaty, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

The unilateral announcement on closing China's Consulate-General in Houston, according to Wang, is an upgraded action that escalates tensions between China and the US to an unprecedented level.
