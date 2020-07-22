Israelis Urge Netanyahu to Quit over Coronavirus, Corruption

Islam Times - About 2,000 Israelis rallied outside Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem al-Quds as protests mounted against him over his handling of a worsening coronavirus crisis and corruption.

Wearing protective masks, the demonstrators marched from Netanyahu’s official residence to parliament, holding up signs that read “Crime Minister” and calling on the five-term premier to step down, Reuters reported.Public anger has been also been fueled by corruption against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust — charges he denies.As part of the protest, restaurant owners set up a free buffet for the demonstrators, demanding their businesses keep open or else receive compensation.Israel has reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases and 422 deaths.