Wednesday 22 July 2020 - 13:10

Israelis Urge Netanyahu to Quit over Coronavirus, Corruption

Israelis Urge Netanyahu to Quit over Coronavirus, Corruption
Wearing protective masks, the demonstrators marched from Netanyahu’s official residence to parliament, holding up signs that read “Crime Minister” and calling on the five-term premier to step down, Reuters reported.

Public anger has been also been fueled by corruption against Netanyahu, who went on trial in May for bribery, fraud and breach of trust — charges he denies.

As part of the protest, restaurant owners set up a free buffet for the demonstrators, demanding their businesses keep open or else receive compensation.

Israel has reported more than 50,000 coronavirus cases and 422 deaths.
