U.S. Soldier Killed in Overturned Vehicle Accident in Hasaka Countryside

Islam Times - An American soldier was killed after a vehicle for the US occupation overturned in Tal Tamir area, northwest of Hasaka.

Local sources said that the accident took place on Tuesday evening when a military convoy for the US occupation was passing through Hasaka northwestern countryside in Tal Tamir area.In a statement, the so called “International Coalition” led by Washington from outside the International Security Council admitted the killing of a US soldier due to flipping of a vehicle on a road while conducting a military patrol in Hasaka countryside.The locals in villages and towns in Hasaka countryside supported by personnel of the Syrian Arab Army intercept many convoys for the US occupation forces during their attempts to move in areas in vicinity of their positions and illegitimate bases, and they force them to return back to where they came from.