0
Thursday 23 July 2020 - 08:12

Afghan Police: Foreign Airstrike in Afghanistan’s South Kills 10 Taliban Militants

Story Code : 876070
Afghan Police: Foreign Airstrike in Afghanistan’s South Kills 10 Taliban Militants
"In last night's attack, foreign forces provided air support to the security forces. Ten armed insurgents were killed in an airstrike by foreign forces in Khakriz district of the province," Barakzai said.

Apart from that, four Taliban militants were killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in Kandahar's Shawali Kot district, according to the police spokesman.

The fighting started after the insurgents staged an attack on security checkpoints.
Related Stories
Afghan Policemen Killed in an Attack on a Security Barrier in Herat
Islam Times - 3 policemen were killed as a result of a clash between gunmen and security forces in the tenth district of the city of Herat, northeastern ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
20 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
20 July 2020
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
20 July 2020
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
19 July 2020