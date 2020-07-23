0
Thursday 23 July 2020 - 09:18

Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq

Story Code : 876084
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
The convoy was making its way to support US troops in southern Iraq when it was hit by the twin explosives on Wednesday, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported, citing a security source from Iraq.

The two explosive devices blew up a tire on the Iraqi trucks carrying logistical support for American forces on the Al-Bathaa road in Dhi Qar province, a police captain told Anadolu on condition of anonymity.

Some of the trucks and their load have been damaged as a result of the explosions, the report added.

This is the second attack of its kind in less than two weeks.

Back on July 11, unknown gunmen set fire to three trucks carrying equipment and military vehicles for US forces in the southern Al-Diwaniyah province.

In that attack, at least three vehicles of the convoy were reportedly destroyed or damaged in the attack.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January.

Baghdad and Washington are currently in talks over the withdrawal of American troops.

Iraqi resistance groups have vowed to take up arms against US forces if Washington fails to comply with the parliamentary order.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
20 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
20 July 2020
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
20 July 2020
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
Saudi Ambassador in Yemen Detained for Spying for UAE
19 July 2020