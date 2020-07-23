0
Thursday 23 July 2020 - 11:24

Hezbollah Knows How to Play, ‘Israel’ Knows this Very Well!

Story Code : 876107
Hezbollah Knows How to Play, ‘Israel’ Knows this Very Well!
According to al-Akhbar Newspaper, Heller said “The army is taking the matter very seriously. We unfortunately know this side [Hezbollah] very well. When Hezbollah announces the killing of one of his members in an operation it attributes to ‘Israel’, then it is trying to draw the redline of harming Lebanese people and Hezbollah activists even if it happened in Syria.”

He further claimed that according to the ‘Israeli’ estimation, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ‘is looking for doing something without letting things descend to a war.”

“We’ve witnessed how much this is precise on August 1st when Hezbollah launched its anti-tank missiles at Avivim.”

Heller considered that both sides a playing a very precise and sensitive game. The likely estimation within the ‘Israeli’ Army is that Hezbollah will respond; it is not clear how long would it take, but it is looking for a response that doesn’t lead to an inclusive war. The ‘Israeli’ military correspondent further analyzed that options may include a shooting, attempt to down a drone inside the Lebanese airspace, or anti-tank fire

Meanwhile, military analyst Alon Ben David stressed that Hezbollah “knows how to play”. He recalled the incident of the barbed wire infiltration a couple of months earlier, which took place in three different positions to send signals that when it wants, it can reach its targets, but let’s not play where it causes pain for both of us.

Ben David considered that ‘readiness’ is the suitable word to describe the current situation of the army. “There is no raising in alertness, nor boosting of preparedness or changing of routine,” he claimed. “I suppose there would be estimation of the situation every several hours to test if there is necessity to change the instructions.”

Ben David, however, confessed that “‘Israel’ was very cautious over the past period not to harm Lebanese people in Syria. There have also been attempts to reduce the Lebanese injuries not to warm up the northern borders with Lebanon.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
Egypt’s Parliament to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya
20 July 2020
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
‘Israeli’ Doctors Slam Government Handling of Coronavirus Pandemic
20 July 2020
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
Saudi King Salman Admitted To Hospital
20 July 2020