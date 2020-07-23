0
Thursday 23 July 2020 - 12:05

IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation

IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
“In light of a situational assessment that was held in the IDF, it was decided to send a pinpoint reinforcement of infantry troops to the Northern Command,” the occupation military said, referring to IOF.

An IOF spokesperson said the reinforcement consisted of one battalion — the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion — and a small number of additional troops, who were being sent to the Northern Command’s Galilee Division, Israeli media reported.

The move comes two days after Hezbollah announced martyrdom of one of its fighters, Ali Kamel Mohsen (Jawad), in an Israeli airstrike south of Damascus late Monday.
