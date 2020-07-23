0
Thursday 23 July 2020 - 12:48

Turkey Warns Egypt of ‘Military Adventure’ in Libya

Story Code : 876125
Turkey Warns Egypt of ‘Military Adventure’ in Libya
Top security adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, issued the warning in an interview with Reuters news agency on Wednesday after the Egyptian parliament gave a green light for possible military intervention in Libya.

Kalin underlined that any Egyptian deployment in the oil-rich African country would hamper efforts to end the conflict and would be risky for Cairo, saying, "I believe it will be a dangerous military adventure for Egypt."

Libya has been beset by chaos since the overthrow and killing of its long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi following a NATO operation in 2011.

The conflict has escalated into a regional proxy war fueled by foreign powers pouring weapons and mercenaries into the country.

Tensions escalated further last year after the so-called Libyan National Army [LNA] under rebel commander Khalifa Haftar moved toward Tripoli to seize the city, which was repelled by Libyan government forces.

The UN-backed Libyan government in Tripoli has the support of Turkey, while the LNA based in Benghazi is supported by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

A big escalation in Libya could risk igniting a direct conflict among the foreign powers that have poured in weapons and fighters in violation of an arms embargo.
Comment


Featured Stories
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020