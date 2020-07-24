US-Saudi Aggression Violates Truce in Yemen Again

Islam Times - The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, on Wednesday, continued to bomb a number of provinces in Yemen, causing damage to public and private property, which is a blatant violation of Stockholm Agreement.

The aggression of US-Saudi and its mercenaries is a blatant violation of Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks, Al-Masirah reported.In Sa'adah, US-Saudi aggression launched 3 raids on Baqem district, a raid on Majz district and a raid on Adh-dhaher district.In Hajjah, the aggression launched 2 raids on Haradh district, according to Almasirah Media Network.In Amran, the aggression targeted the telecommunication network in Eyal- Suraih district with 2 raids.In Marib, US-Saudi aggression launched 4 raids on Serwah district.In Hodeidah, The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 77 violations, including the flying of 5 spy drones over Al-Jah and Ad-durayhimi.