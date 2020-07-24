0
Friday 24 July 2020 - 00:04

US-Saudi Aggression Violates Truce in Yemen Again

The aggression of US-Saudi and its mercenaries is a blatant violation of Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks, Al-Masirah reported.

In Sa'adah, US-Saudi aggression launched 3 raids on Baqem district, a raid on Majz district and a raid on Adh-dhaher district.

In Hajjah, the aggression launched 2 raids on Haradh district, according to Almasirah Media Network. 

In Amran, the aggression targeted the telecommunication network in Eyal- Suraih district with 2 raids.

In Marib, US-Saudi aggression launched 4 raids on Serwah district.

In Hodeidah, The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, which monitors violations of the Stockholm Agreement and Ceasefire in Hodeidah, reported 77 violations, including the flying of 5 spy drones over Al-Jah and Ad-durayhimi.
