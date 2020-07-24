0
Friday 24 July 2020 - 01:17

EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Says UK Trade Deal with EU Unlikely at This Point

Story Code : 876176
EU
"By its current refusal to commit to conditions to open and fair competition, and to a balanced agreement on fisheries, the UK makes the trade agreement at this point unlikely," Barnier noted, according to RIA Novosti.

In turn, British Brexit negotiator David Frost said that considerable gaps remain in the most difficult areas, that is, the so-called level playing field and on fisheries, but Britain can still reach an agreement with the European Union in September.

"Despite all the difficulties, on the basis of the work we have done in July, my assessment is that agreement can still be reached in September, and that we should continue to negotiate with this aim in mind," Frost continued. 

He added that it was clear that London's aim of striking a preliminary deal on the UK's exit from the EU will not be reached in July.

"It is unfortunately clear that we will not reach in July the 'early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement'," Frost noted.

The United Kingdom is set to finally exit the bloc's trade and customs regulations on December 31. Uncertainty yet remains, given the limited progress made between London and Brussels in concluding a comprehensive trade deal, with both sides now appearing to be set on keeping the December deadline regardless of the eventual outcome of the talks.
Related Stories
EU Condemns US Sanctions Policy
Islam Times - European Union's [EU] diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Friday attacked the US over its use of economic sanctions, after Washington opened the way to measures against Russia's ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
Saudi Writer Dies from COVID-19 Shortly after Release from Prison
21 July 2020
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
Egyptian Parliament Approves Troop Deployment in Libya
21 July 2020
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
Tehran, Baghdad Will Sue US for Assassinating General Soleimani, Hajj Abu Mahdi
21 July 2020
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
Iran Executes CIA, Mossad Agent Who Offered Information about Suleimani Whereabouts
20 July 2020