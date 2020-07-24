Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has 100 days from Sunday to save his presidency, while America tries to avoid a collective nervous breakdown ahead of one of the most divisive, tension-filled elections in the US history.

Coronavirus is ravaging the economy, adding steadily to a death toll already over 140,000, while undermining national trust in government institutions at every level.Minding the explosive protests against racism and police brutality, leftist-led riots, flourishing right-wing conspiracy theories, and the specter of Russian meddling, the country is more on edge than at any time since the cataclysmic 1960s.At the center is real estate magnate and surprise 2016 presidential victor Trump, a man who boasts he never tires of "winning" yet faces possible humiliation on November 3.His Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whom Trump derides as "weak," "sleepy" and mentally incompetent, leads by double digits in some polls.Trump is 74, Biden 77 -- a match-up of two elderly white men seemingly out of step with 2020's uprisings against racism.One is a billionaire born into extreme privilege, while the other, with three decades in the Senate and two terms as vice president under Barack Obama, is the epitome of the professional politician.Yet Trump vs Biden will deliver all the upheaval a confused and bitter US electorate can stomach.Trump's pitch boils down to claiming Biden will have Americans "cowering to radical left-wing mobs."And Biden, no less apocalyptic, says he's fighting for "the soul of America."