Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center

Islam Times - Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian coronavirus testing center at the entrance of the city of al-Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank.

Construction of the facility, designed to contain the spread of the virus in the city, began nearly three months ago, Anadolu news agency reported.As the structure was nearing completion, Israeli bulldozers destroyed it. Hebron witnessed the worst outbreak of the deadly virus in the West Bank, which has been struggling over the past two weeks to cope with a second wave of COVID-19 infections.This comes one day after Israeli soldiers demolished a Palestinian security checkpoint set up at the entrance of the city of Jenin to test for coronavirus.