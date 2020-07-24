0
Friday 24 July 2020 - 10:24

Preliminary Analysis of Data from Downed Ukraine Jet Done: Canada

“The work in Paris is finished, but the investigation is far from over. There are still many key questions that need to be answered,” TSB Chair Kathy Fox said in a statement on Thursday, Reuters reported.

France’s BEA accident investigation bureau carried out the work. Fox did not say what the analysis had revealed.

The release of any further information is a matter for Iranian authorities leading the investigation, said Fox, urging Tehran to move as fast as possible.

The process was conducted with an Iranian investigator present and observed by Canadian, US, Swedish and British experts and representatives from the airline, Boeing Co and engine maker Safran SA.

The Kiev-bound UIA Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

Iran said the plane was hit by an anti-aircraft missile due to human error.
