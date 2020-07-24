0
Friday 24 July 2020 - 11:13

Kuwait Calls on UNSC to Stop Israel Crimes against Palestinians

The remarks came in a written speech, presented by Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, during the Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

Kuwait and other Arab countries have boosted their efforts to stand in the face of the Israeli escalation in the past few months, as the world was trying to fight the spread of COVID-19, said Al-Otaibi.

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti diplomat noted that in June, member states of the Security Council warned Israel against annexing up to 30 percent of the occupied West Bank, considering the move a violation of international law.

He said that Israel continues to expand settlements, violate UN resolution 2334, and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, he added.

Al-Otaibi pointed out that Israel exploits every global crisis to escalate attacks against Palestinians, calling on the 15-member body to exert further efforts to bring Israel to justice.

He also called for ending Israel’s siege on the Gaza Strip, its detention of Palestinians and demolition of their homes, as well as protecting them from crimes committed by settlers.

Al Otaibi stressed on the importance of expanding the commission of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
