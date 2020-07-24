0
Friday 24 July 2020 - 12:01

Netanyahu’s Likud Fall Continues as Opposition Leader Surges

Story Code : 876268
Netanyahu’s Likud Fall Continues as Opposition Leader Surges
If the ‘Israeli’ entity’s elections were held today, the Likud would receive 32 seats, a survey conducted for ‘Israeli’ daily Maariv showed Friday morning.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid faction looks like the main beneficiary, soaring to 18 seats -- two extra compared to a previous survey.

The Joint List maintains its third largest party status, with 15 seats. Former war minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party almost tripled its current power in the Knesset with 12 seats.

Relatively, the ultra-Orthodox party Shas came up with 10 seats while Alternate Prime Minister and War Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party dropped to a mere nine seats.

Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu hit nine seats as well, followed by United Torah Judaism with eight and left-wing Meretz with seven.

A survey conducted two weeks ago indicated that Netanyahu’s rates dropped significantly over his handling of the pandemic during the second wave of infections.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020