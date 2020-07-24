Netanyahu’s Likud Fall Continues as Opposition Leader Surges

Islam Times - Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party continues its slide downwards in recent polls with a recent survey seeing it slump further by four ‘Israeli’ parliament [Knesset] seats.

If the ‘Israeli’ entity’s elections were held today, the Likud would receive 32 seats, a survey conducted for ‘Israeli’ daily Maariv showed Friday morning.Meanwhile, opposition leader Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid faction looks like the main beneficiary, soaring to 18 seats -- two extra compared to a previous survey.The Joint List maintains its third largest party status, with 15 seats. Former war minister Naftali Bennett’s Yamina party almost tripled its current power in the Knesset with 12 seats.Relatively, the ultra-Orthodox party Shas came up with 10 seats while Alternate Prime Minister and War Minister Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party dropped to a mere nine seats.Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu hit nine seats as well, followed by United Torah Judaism with eight and left-wing Meretz with seven.A survey conducted two weeks ago indicated that Netanyahu’s rates dropped significantly over his handling of the pandemic during the second wave of infections.