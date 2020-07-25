Militants Continue Shelling Residential Areas in Northern Syria: Russian Military

Islam Times - The militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as al-Nusra Front) shelled Residential neighborhoods in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Idlib, and Latakia, according to the Russian military.

"We have registered one shelling of the Kuhbaniya settlement in the Latakia province, one shelling of the Urum al-Sughra settlement in the Aleppo province, and one shelling of the Bsakla settlement, one shelling of the Tell Mardih settlement, one shelling of the Hantoutine settlement and one shelling of the Maarat-Mouhos in the Idlib province — coming from positions of the Nusra terrorists", the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Rear Admiral Alexander Shcherbitsky said during a daily briefing.The Russian military specified that no firing was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported.As per the 2019 Russian-Turkish memorandum, forces of the two countries have conducted joint patrolling in the Hasakah province.Additionally, the Russian military police have continued patrolling in the province of Aleppo, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling in the target areas.On 5 March, Russia and Turkey agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometres (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo. In addition, Moscow and Ankara agreed to jointly patrol the M4 highway.Militants remain in control of a small pocket of the Idlib province in northwest Syria.