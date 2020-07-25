Hezbollah Slams US Aggression on Iranian Civilian Airliner in Syrian Airspace

Islam Times - Hezbollah condemned as “dangerous and terrorist” act the interception of an Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian airspace.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:Hezbollah strongly condemns the act of aggression by American fighter jets that threatened and terrorized an Iranian civilian airliner in Syrian airspace. We consider this an act of terrorism and a very dangerous matter that could have had unforeseen regional repercussions.The two American warplanes intercepting a civilian aircraft that was also carrying Lebanese nationals is a maneuver that demands a decisive international stance against the US, bearing in mind that the Americans are an occupying force on Syrian territory and in its airspace.Hezbollah congratulates all the passengers on board, especially the Lebanese citizens, on their safe arrival. It expresses its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic against the abhorrent American behavior.