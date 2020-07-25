0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 02:12

Iran To Take US Threatening of Iranian Passenger Plane in Air to UN Security Council

Story Code : 876366
Mahan Air passenger plane was on route to Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday night when it was threatened by two US military jets.

The pilot of the Iranian plane said that when he contacted the pilots of the fighter jets to ask them to keep distance, they had said that they were American.

Although the Iranian plane finally landed in Beirut Airport, some of its passengers were immediately taken to hospital.

The Syrian official SANA news agency also said that the fighter jets were American and had took off from an air base in Syria.

In the same respect, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that investigations are underway about the incident.

Mousavi said that after completing information about the incident, Iran will take the necessary political and legal measures in this regard.

He also said that Iran’s Permanent ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi talked with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stressing that in case any incident may occur to the Iranian passenger plane on its way back home, the United States of America would be held responsible.
