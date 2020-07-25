0
Saturday 25 July 2020 - 02:18

Pompeo’s Handshake Gets Rejected in Denmark

Story Code : 876367
Pompeo’s Handshake Gets Rejected in Denmark
Pompeo had visited Denmark to discuss cooperation in the Arctic and issues involving China.

A smiling Pompeo reached out to shake hands with Kofod, only to face rejection from the Danish minister. Instead, Kofod, wary of the risk of spreading coronavirus, patted his counterpart on the back as a precaution.

The Faroese foreign minister, Jenis av Rana, also turned down Pompeo’s handshake, offering him an elbow greeting instead. Incidentally, the elbow bump has become the new norm among the European political establishment; it is also how EU leaders greeted each other at the recent summit over the weekend. Pompeo then elbow bumped the Greenlandic foreign minister.

However, the lack of reciprocity garnered the media's and the public's attention. The Washington Post described the incident as an “awkward diplomatic dance”.

On Twitter, many found it “embarrassing”. Others argued it “put Pompeo in his place”. Still others suggested that shaking hands was “so 2019” and that Pompeo should update his manual.

Many compared the infection rates between the US and Denmark. While Denmark has had nearly 13,400 cases with 612 deaths and only a handful of active cases, the US is the world leader, with over 4 million cases, nearly 150,000 deaths and over two million active cases.

The two ministers, however, later tweeted messages of courtesy indicating no argument between them.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Saudi Crackdown: Intellectuals Arrested for Offering Condolences Over Rights Activist’s Death
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
Azerbaijan – Armenia Clashes: Why Tovuz? And Why Now?
By Mohammad Noureddine
24 July 2020
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israel Soldiers Destroy Another Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
24 July 2020
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
Trump Could Lose Reelection in 100 Days
24 July 2020
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
IOF Sends Reinforcements to North amid Fear of Hezbollah Retaliation
23 July 2020
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
Top Bahraini Cleric Urges Keeping Up Political Struggle Until Recognition of Rights
23 July 2020
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
Convoy Carrying Logistical Support for US Forces Attacked in Iraq
23 July 2020
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
US Turned into Rogue Country after Abandoning JCPOA
23 July 2020
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
Israeli Troops Destroy Palestinian Coronavirus Testing Center
22 July 2020
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
US Offers $5 Million Reward for Information on Venezuela’s Chief Justice
22 July 2020
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
India’s 1st Nuke Power Plant Built Domestically Achieves Criticality
22 July 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran to Strike Back at US in Response to Assassination of General Soleimani
22 July 2020
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
‘Israel’ Stumble over Coronavirus: Looking More like Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spider Web
21 July 2020